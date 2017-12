Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYNE, La. - Grammy Award-winning Cajun music legend Jo-El Sonnier couldn’t resist playing in the snow this morning.

But, instead of building a snowman or getting into a snowball fight, Sonnier did what he does best and whipped out his accordian.

Standing in front of Christmas decorations, Sonnier played a Cajun rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” as he watched the falling snow.

It was truly a magical Cajun Christmas moment.