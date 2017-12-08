× Tangipahoa Parish opens shelter; thousands remain without power

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish has opened a warming shelter in response to widespread power outages caused by the snow and winter weather.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller’s office says there are more than 29,000 residents without power after at least a few inches of snow fell throughout the day. The parish didn’t say how long it would take for power to be restored.

The shelter is open at the Tangipahoa Parish Emergency Operation Center, 114 N Laurel St. , Amite, until 10 a.m. tomorrow.

Residents should bring all provisions to include sleeping bags, blankets and pillows.

There is also a curfew in place in Tangipahoa Parish from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.