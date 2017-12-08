State Troopers respond to 40 snow-related crashes Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - While many people are having fun snapping snow pics, making snowmen, tossing snowballs -- the Louisiana State Police are in full force trying to help drivers navigate the messy roadways.

While the snow isn't really sticking to the pavement in most places, it's making a slushy, gross mix, which is making the roadways quite treacherous across the Greater New Orleans area.

Our Chief Meteorologist is seeing the most snow fall out West and while WGNO Anchor Jacki Jing was driving out to her live report, she saw a number of accidents on the Causeway and on I-12.

One car was flipped on its roof on the bridge, and an SUV blew a tire on the Causeway too. There were multiple spin outs.

Troopers on the Northshore have responded to 34+ weather related incidents or crashes in the last 4hrs. https://t.co/PCaNQWYCrP — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) December 8, 2017

LSP Trooper Dustin Dwight told WGNO that they recorded nearly 40 snow-related accidents in a five hour period Friday morning.

They're encouraging people to stay at home and not drive unless they absolutely have to. If you do have to drive, use extreme caution, especially around bridges.

This pic shows the elevated portion freezing 1st. Use caution on bridges and slow down. pic.twitter.com/azPmflpRvF — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) December 8, 2017

Trooper Dwight said many of the wrecks could have been avoided if drivers slowed down. Also, do not get distracted by that phone if you are going to go behind the wheel!

Northshore Troopers responding to several #preventable crashes. Please slowdown especially on elevated roadways. pic.twitter.com/BsCowwn2yv — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) December 8, 2017