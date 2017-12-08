× Starbucks is giving away $1 million in gift cards!

New Orleans – Earlier this week, Starbucks announced that baristas will be giving out $1 million worth of Starbucks gift cards.

So how does it work? For the opportunity to score your free buzz, Starbucks is sending out it’s “Give Good” squads, dressed in red and green aprons to various events around the country. They’ll be giving away a total of 50,000 gift cards worth $20 each.

Starbucks has yet to announce the exact times and locations for where these giveaways will happen. Even if you don’t manage to score a gift card, anyone who makes a purchase at Starbucks using their mobile app or a registered Starbucks Card in December will automatically earn Gold status in Starbucks Rewards for a year.