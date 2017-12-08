Snow falling in the Amite area. More expected north and west of Lake Pontchartrain

Amite, La.–Snow is now falling 6 miles east of Amite La.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen says we can expect more snow to the north and west of Lake Pontchartrain as the morning goes on.

We can also expect some accumulations of snow of up to three inches in some of these areas.

State Police are warning motorists of potential accumulations of ice on bridges and overpasses.

Please drive with caution.

We are monitoring the weather situation and will bring you more information on snowfall as it becomes available.