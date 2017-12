Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- It's doesn't snow often in Southeast Louisiana. In fact, it almost never snows in Southeast Louisiana.

So, folks understandably get excited when it does.

On Friday, Good Morning New Orleans anchors Anne Cutler and Jacki Jing got so excited, they spontaneously broke into a pretty terrible rendition of "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas."

Despite their off-key singing and awkward dance moves, the folks at home could all relate.