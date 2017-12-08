× NOPD: Suspect sought in murder of Gentilly Subway owner

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has identified the suspect who reportedly shot and killing the owner of a Gentilly Subway Wednesday during an armed robbery.

Lavar Marquise Butler, 20, is wanted for first degree murder.

The shooting death happened Wednesday at the Subway located in the 2100 block of Caton Street.

Third District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting, but the victim, who owned the Subway, died after being shot several times.

Butler is believed to have fled to Houston and may be armed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact any Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.