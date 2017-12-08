× Nearly 40,000 still without power in Hammond area

HAMMOND – Nearly 40,000 people remain without power this afternoon as snow continues to blanket much of Louisiana north of Lake Pontchartrain.

The Hammond area remains the hardest hit, according to an outage map provided by Entergy.

Of the over 38,000 Tangipahoa Parish residents currently without power, over 20,000 are in and around Hammond.

The outages stretch north through Natalbany, Independence, Kentwood, and across the Mississippi border, according to the map.

Early estimates indicate between one and four inches of snow has fallen on the Hammond area so far today, according to WGNO meteorologist Martha Spencer.

Frigid winter weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

Power should begin coming back on for most residents in the affected area by 6 p.m., according to Entergy estimates.