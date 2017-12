Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Marine Corps Band New Orleans always mobilizes around Christmas to spread holiday cheer.

They are wrapping up their free holiday performances tomorrow (Dec. 9) at the Saenger Theatre with "Santa Meets Sousa." The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

It's free. But, you still need to get a ticket from the Saenger box office. And, the Marines are collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation.