Kenny’s 12 Days of Giving Day Two: Tasc Performance running shirts for Youth Run NOLA

NEW ORLEANS-- On Day Two of "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving, Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez teamed up with Tasc Performance to donate running shirts for Youth Run NOLA.

Tasc Performance is a locally based company with a store on Magazine Street. Their athletic shirts are made of comfortable materials including bamboo. Today, they wanted to donate shirts for the young runners that take part in Youth Run NOLA. Youth Run NOLA creates and empowers young kids, usually in lower income neighborhoods through running. The eight-month guided program meets twice weekly, and pairs kids up with adult volunteer running buddies.

Tasc Performance is located at 3913 Magazine St.