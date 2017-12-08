Hollywood South News with Jabari: Lot’s of films coming to Louisiana. Central Casting Louisiana holds casting call!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Productions will be off to a great start next year. The first quarter of 2018 will be packed with productions starting up!

Central Casting Louisiana needs some beautiful people in and around New Orleans to be in some of those films. The casting company who also cast in films like Jumanji and Deepwater Horizon will hold open casting calls on the North Shore and in Slidell. They're looking for people of all ages, men and female to be apart of some of the big projects to come to Louisiana. Central Casting Louisiana asks that you follow their facebook page to see upcoming casting calls.