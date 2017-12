AMITE, La. — A curfew is in effect in Tangipahoa Parish starting at 10 p.m. Friday due to winter weather.

Tangipahoa Parish officials said temperatures are predicted to drop into the low-mid 20s overnight.

The curfew is from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Thousands remain without power in Tangipahoa Parish, one of the areas hardest hit by the winter weather.

