× Cookin’ with Nino: Spicy Olive Oil for Dipping

Spicy Olive Oil for Dipping (or a Marinade)

Ingredients:

¼ Cup Rouses Olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh cut basil finely chopped

½ teaspoon fresh cut rosemary

1 teaspoon fresh cut garlic really fine

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Instructions:

In a medium mixing bowl combine all ingredients! Stir and let stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally! Cut some French Bread or Ciabatta bread to 1 inch squares and use as dipping sauce!

Or place 2 medium sized fish fillets in marinade and let marinate for 15 minutes on each side, then grill or pan sear to perfection!

*********

Click here for more information about Rouses Markets.