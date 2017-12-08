Cookin’ with Nino: Spicy Olive Oil for Dipping
Spicy Olive Oil for Dipping (or a Marinade)
Ingredients:
¼ Cup Rouses Olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh cut basil finely chopped
- ½ teaspoon fresh cut rosemary
- 1 teaspoon fresh cut garlic really fine
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
Instructions:
In a medium mixing bowl combine all ingredients! Stir and let stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally! Cut some French Bread or Ciabatta bread to 1 inch squares and use as dipping sauce!
Or place 2 medium sized fish fillets in marinade and let marinate for 15 minutes on each side, then grill or pan sear to perfection!
*********
