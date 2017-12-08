Cookin’ with Nino: Spicy Olive Oil for Dipping

Posted 11:10 AM, December 8, 2017

Spicy Olive Oil for Dipping (or a Marinade)

Ingredients:

¼ Cup Rouses Olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon fresh cut basil finely chopped
  • ½ teaspoon fresh cut rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon fresh cut garlic really fine
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • ¼ teaspoon sea salt

Instructions:

In a medium mixing bowl combine all ingredients!  Stir and let stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally!  Cut some French Bread or Ciabatta bread to 1 inch squares and use as dipping sauce!

Or place 2 medium sized fish fillets in marinade and let marinate for 15 minutes on each side, then grill or pan sear to perfection!

*********

Click here for more information about Rouses Markets.

