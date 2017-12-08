× Convoys start on Causeway in both directions as wintry weather continues

NEW ORLEANS — Convoys have started on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway in an effort to prevent crashes as wintry weather continues.

The convoys, which are traveling at 35 mph from the North Shore to the South Shore and will also be going from the South Shore to the North Shore, are designed to keep motorists driving at approximately the same speed.

There is at least a little snow and sleet piling up on the north end of the bridge, according to officials.