Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints at Falcons game

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about tonight's Saints at Atlanta Falcons game.

1. The Dirty Birds need a victory to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Saints lead the NFC South. Atlanta is two games back with five losses. This is a short week for both teams. Little things like who's the more desperate team and home field advantage could factor in.

NFC South Playoff Picture:

Saints: 9-3

Panthers: 8-4

Falcons: 7-5

Buccaneers: 4-8

2. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is making up for lost time.

Freeman cleared the NFL's concussion protocol after being sidelined for two weeks. This past Sunday, in his first game back, the two-time Pro Bowler torched the Vikings defense for 74 yards on 12 carries, averaging 6.2 yards. Much like the Saints' Alvin Kamara, Freeman is a dual threat who can also catch out of the backfield.

3. The Falcons will also have the services of Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Trufant cleared the concussion protocol Monday and will be a key piece in Atlanta's attempt to contain Drew Brees' aerial attack. Trufant leads Atlanta with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. If the Falcons' plan for Trufant is anything like past strategies, he'll devote half of his game to covering Michael Thomas, half to contending with Ted Ginn.