× Suspects sought for forcing gas station clerk to ground, pointing AK-47 at him

ADDIS, La. — Two men are wanted in Tangipahoa Parish for robbing a gas station while armed with an AK-47 and forcing the clerk to the ground.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects went into the Kyle Express on Highway 190 about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 12. They were armed with an AK-47 and forced the store clerk to the ground at gunpoint.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking for your assistance in identifying the suspects in these photos.

The suspects stole multiple packs of Eagle cigarettes, personal items from the cashier and money from the register before leaving.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245.

All tips will remain anonymous.