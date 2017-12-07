Scary Santa: Why are some young kids so scared of Santa Claus?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Ever wonder why some kids scream when they see Santa Claus?

Is it the beard? Is it the rosy cheeks? Is it the bright red clothes? Is it the way Santa yells, "Ho Ho Ho?"

It seems like many young kids are afraid of the jolly guy from the North Pole.

When you go to the mall and check out the spot where parents take their kids to take photos with Santa, you can definitely see lots of tears and hear lots of cries.

But why?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez wanted to get to the bottom of this!