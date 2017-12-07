Running of the Santas 2017
- Saturday, December 9, 2017
- South Pole Event:
- Doors open at 11am with festivities starting at 2pm
- Manning’s
- 519 Fulton St.
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Registration begins at 1pm
- The Run: 5:45pm
- At 5:45pm, the Santas will “run” from the “South Pole” at Mannings to the “North Pole” at Generations Hall (only a few blocks).
- Live Music: 6pm at the North Pole
- Generations Hall
- 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- The Top Cats and Flow Tribe
- Generations Hall
- Costume Contest: 8pm
- Admission
- General Admission – $20
- Includes admission to Manning’s & Generations Hall
- Live entertainment by The Top Cats & Flow Tribe
- Cutest Santa and Best Costume Contests
- Outstanding drink specials
- Charitable donation to “That Others May Live” Foundation
VIP Admission – $85
Open Bar Package at Generations Hall from 6:00-10:00pm
Free Draft Beer at Manning's from 2-5pm
- Live entertainment by The Top Cats & Flow Tribe at 6:30pm
- Cutest Santa and Best Costume Contests
- Outstanding drink specials
- Charitable donation to “That Others May Live” Foundation
Exclusive access to the VIP Lounge at Generations Hall
- A portion of the proceeds benefits “That Others May Live” Foundation.
