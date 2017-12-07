× Running of the Santas 2017

Running of the Santas

Saturday, December 9, 2017

South Pole Event: Doors open at 11am with festivities starting at 2pm Manning’s 519 Fulton St. New Orleans, LA 70130 Registration begins at 1pm

The Run: 5:45pm At 5:45pm, the Santas will “run” from the “South Pole” at Mannings to the “North Pole” at Generations Hall (only a few blocks).

Live Music: 6pm at the North Pole Generations Hall 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70130 The Top Cats and Flow Tribe

Costume Contest: 8pm

Admission General Admission – $20 Includes admission to Manning’s & Generations Hall Live entertainment by The Top Cats & Flow Tribe Cutest Santa and Best Costume Contests Outstanding drink specials Charitable donation to “That Others May Live” Foundation VIP Admission – $85 Open Bar Package at Generations Hall from 6:00-10:00pm Free Draft Beer at Manning’s from 2-5pm Live entertainment by The Top Cats & Flow Tribe at 6:30pm Cutest Santa and Best Costume Contests Outstanding drink specials Charitable donation to “That Others May Live” Foundation Exclusive access to the VIP Lounge at Generations Hall

A portion of the proceeds benefits “That Others May Live” Foundation.

Click here to purchase tickets to Running of the Santas.

Click here to learn more about the Running of the Santas.

Click here for more information about the “That Others My Live” Foundation.