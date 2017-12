× Donate Toys at Raising Cane’s to help support Boys Town Louisiana this holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – WGNO is proud to support Raising Cane’s Toys for Boys Town toy drive this holiday season.

Greater New Orleans Raising Cane’s restaurants are helping bring Toys to Boys Town Louisiana.

From now through December 19th, please donate unwrapped new toys at any participating New Orleans-area Raising Cane’s listed below.

Help bring a smile to a child this year!