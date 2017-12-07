Luna Fete 2017 dazzles with contemporary light installation at Gallier Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's beginning to look a lot like Luna Fete!

The annual outdoor spectacle aims to connect New Orleans tradition of street-based celebration with a new era of contemporary art.

Utilizing Gallier Hall as a canvas, Luna Fete features illuminated installations, digital sculptures, video mapping projections and art animated technology to wow its audience.

Luna Fete 2017 is also part of the New Orleans' tercentennial signature event signaling the 300th anniversary of New Orleans.

There are several light installations to see, but Gallier Hall in particular, is a Luna Fete favorite.

The Greek revival building is slated to undergo a full scale restoration and preservation project as part of the city's 300 year celebration.

Last year more than 50,000 people marveled at Luna Fete's magnificence, celebrating the work of both local and international artists and this year organizers remain confident the event will continue to amaze.