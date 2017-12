Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's an annual holiday tradition here at "News with a Twist." Our Christmas Elf Kenny Lopez spreads Christmas cheer with "Kenny's 12 Days of Giving."

On Day One, Kenny teams up with Jack Walker from Slap Ya Mama and they head to Liberty's Kitchen to surprise them with seasoning and a $500 check!

