Heartbreaker: Saints fall to Falcons in Atlanta

The Saints were on the verge of victory in one of their guttiest performances of the season.

But, Atlanta linebacker Deoin Jones changed all of that in an instant. Jones, the former Jesuit Blue Jay and LSU Tiger, intercepted a Drew Brees pass in the endzone with 1:25 to play to seal a 20-17 Falcons victory. The pass was intended for tight end Josh Hill.

The Saints fell to 9-4, and lead Carolina by a half game in the NFC South.

The Saints suffered several injuries in the game, including a concussion in the first quarter by rookie running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara was removed from the game after he was struck helmet to helmet by Jones. He did not return.

Linebacker AJ Klein, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and guard Senio Kelemente all suffered injuries, and left the game.

The Saints intercepted Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan three times. A Chris Banjo interception early in the third quarter set up a 1 yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Michael Thomas. That play gave the Saints a 17-10 lead.

Atlanta scored the last 10 points of the game in the fourth quarter.

The final three was the game winner, a 52 yard field goal by Matt Bryant.

The Saints host the New York Jets Sunday November 17th.