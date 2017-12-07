German Cocolate Tootsie Roll Cookies! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what festive treat Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor made some delicious treats for Santa! They were delicious and easy as pie-- er, cookies! Tamica thought they were great and Curt thought it was a home run! Test Kitchen Taylor isn't a fan of chocolate, but she said the cookies were pretty good....and kinda tasted like chicken!

Tootsie Roll Cookies

1 box Devils' Food cake mix

2 eggs

⅓ cup oil

15 tootsie rolls

Mix the first three ingredients together and then roll into little balls with Tootsie Roll inside each ball.

Bake at 350 for 9 minutes!

