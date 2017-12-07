German Cocolate Tootsie Roll Cookies! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what festive treat Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Today, Test Kitchen Taylor made some delicious treats for Santa! They were delicious and easy as pie-- er, cookies! Tamica thought they were great and Curt thought it was a home run! Test Kitchen Taylor isn't a fan of chocolate, but she said the cookies were pretty good....and kinda tasted like chicken!
Tootsie Roll Cookies
1 box Devils' Food cake mix
2 eggs
⅓ cup oil
15 tootsie rolls
Mix the first three ingredients together and then roll into little balls with Tootsie Roll inside each ball.
Bake at 350 for 9 minutes!
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!