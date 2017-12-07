Dome Patrol: Cavs work out on Poydras Street, D-II title game looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- 5300 St Charles Avenue is enjoying a first ever trip to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic at 1500 Poydras.

The De la Salle Cavaliers worked out at the Superdome Thursday morning.

The Cavaliers are the #1 seed in Division II. They play second seeded University Lab Friday at 3:30 for the championship. The Cavaliers haven't used the passing game much this season, but head coach Ryan Manale said that may change Friday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

De la Salle is seeking its first state football crown.

On Saturday, four metro area clubs seek state crowns. John Curtis plays Catholic Baton Rouge at Noon in the Division I championship. At 3:30 pm, Karr and Lakeshore clash for the class 4A title.

At 7 pm Saturday, Hahnville takes on Zachary in the class 5A championship.