× Crash involving Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies shuts down lanes on I-10 West

Metairie– Two separate crashes involving Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between Causeway Boulevard and Clearview Parkway early Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the first crash, involving an unmarked JPSO unit happend around 5 a.m.

The second crash happened several minutes later when a Taxi cab crashed into 2 JPSO patrol cars that had responded to the scene of the first crash.

There were three people inside of the cab at the time of the second crash, who reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The causes of both crashes are currently under investigation.