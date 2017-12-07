× City activates freeze plan for homeless

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan in an effort to keep the homeless population warm for the next few days.

They have opened up four shelters in the area.

The city’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness urges residents to double check space heaters and make sure there are no frayed cords.

Also, make sure there are batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Here’s the list of shelters that are available: