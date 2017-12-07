City activates freeze plan for homeless
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has activated its freeze plan in an effort to keep the homeless population warm for the next few days.
They have opened up four shelters in the area.
The city’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness urges residents to double check space heaters and make sure there are no frayed cords.
Also, make sure there are batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Here’s the list of shelters that are available:
- The Salvation Army, 4530 South Claiborne Ave. – will accept males and females beginning at 4 p.m.
- Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St. – will accept males only beginning at 4 p.m.
- Covenant House, 611 North Rampart St. – will accept males and females between the ages 16-21, their dependent children, and any female with dependent minor children. Mothers with small children may come anytime.
- New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. – will only accept male or and female adults beginning at 4 p.m.