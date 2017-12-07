Christmas pizza grosses out the entire internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The holidays are an exciting time of the year, but some people just take it too far.

This latest example is driving folks crazy online. It's called "candy cane pizza."

Twitter user David Sanchez posted photos of his unique creation online and pretty much no one is on board.

People even forwarded the tweet to police departments around the world, suggesting they arrest him for "crimes against humanity!"

Digiorno, whose pizza was used for this, responded on Twitter, saying "No! No! No!"

First candy corn.

Now candy canes.

Next PLEASE STOP DOING THIS — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) December 3, 2017