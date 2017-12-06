This weekend is your last chance to check out the Louisiana Renaissance Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, La. -- When you hear the owl screeches, you'll know you're there.

The Falconry demonstrations at the Louisiana Renaissance Festival are one of the most popular attractions at the fest.

Falconer Kitty Carroll brings her 40 years of experience to the show. She has nearly 20 birds. She's had many of them since they were very young.

She brought three of them by the News with a Twist studio recently to show us their astounding beauty. Watch the video above to see what they can do.

This weekend (December 9 and 10) is the last weekend to check out the festivities.

The Renaissance Festival comes to life at 46468 River Road in Hammond.

The festival features juggling, magic, glassblowing, live music, baking, dancing, gaming, painting and so much more -- all part of the 16th Century English "Village of Albright" theme. There are more than 600 artisans, entertainers, food and drink vendors and educational demonstrators.