Royal Sonesta New Orleans takes its Royal Teddy Bear Tea Party to Children’s Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- The children at Children's Hospital New Orleans got a special treat from the North Pole Wednesday morning.

This is the 10th consecutive year that Royal Sonesta New Orleans brought the North Pole to kids who aren't able to leave the hospital during the holiday season.

The children got a chance to visit with Santa, have story time with Mrs.Clause and sing-alongs with Rudolph and friends.

The Royal Teddy Bear Tea ‘Road Trip’ is but one element of Royal Sonesta’s multi-layered community outreach program and its corporate “Culture of Caring” initiative. The yearly effort directly supports Children’s Hospital New Orleans throughout the holidays.