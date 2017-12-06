NOPD searching for missing 75-year-old Irish Channel woman

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Joyous Vanbuskirk was last seen around 1 p.m. on December 2 at her home in the 1100 block of Ninth Street, according to the NOPD.

Vanbuskirk’s husband spotted her driving away behind the wheel of her 2005 Ford Explorer.

Vanbuskirk is about 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Joyous Vanbuskirk is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.