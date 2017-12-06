NOPD looking for missing 13-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Asyaa Perkins was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on December 1 at her home in the 1700 block of Murl Street, according to the NOPD.

Perkins’ mother told investigators that Perkins had been skipping school and displaying defiant behavior before her disappearance.

Perkins is about 5’1” tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has a dark complexion and long braided hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Asyaa Perkins is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.