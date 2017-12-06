× ‘Never forget’: Dirty Coast flying 28-3 banner in Atlanta for Saints game

ATLANTA — Do you remember the 28-3 lead that the Falcons blew in the Super Bowl this year?

We do, and so does local apparel company Dirty Coast.

Dirty Coast wants to make sure that no one forgets our division rival’s big loss when the Saints travel to Atlanta Thursday to take on the Falcons.

The New Orleans-based company is flying a banner over Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It will say “28-3 NEVER FORGET.”

The banner will fly for about three hours — or three hours and 28 minutes, to be exact.

This isn’t the first time that Dirty Coast owner Blake Haney has gone the extra mile to shame the Falcons and their fans.

He raised money in August to buy a 28-3 billboard to be placed near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.