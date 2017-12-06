× Missing Terrytown teen went to gas station, never returned

TERRYTOWN, La. — A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Terrytown.

The parents of 14-year-old Arianna Bondlow said she went to the Chevron gas station on Terry Parkway about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

She has not returned home since then.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says she could be a runaway.

Bondlow is 5-foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has blue eyes and light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with yellow lettering and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call JPSO’s Missing Persons/Runaway division at 504-364-5300.