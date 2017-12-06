× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Egg Nog!

A single cup of eggnog packs in 400 calories and more than 45 grams of sugar – that’s TWO DAYS worth of added sugar! But eggnog lovers rejoice, there are actually lower-sugar, better-for-you options on shelves that taste pretty decent – plus Molly has an easy tip to make light eggnog a little bit thicker & richer, in today’s Get the Skinny with Molly on all things eggnog!

Nutrition Facts listed are for a half-cup serving, standard for eggnog nutrition facts

LOVE IT!

Almond Milk: Califia Farms Holiday Nog | 50 calories – 0 sat fat – 9 grams carb – 8 grams sugar

Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include almond milk, cane sugar, fruit & vegetable juice for color, ginger, sea salt, sunflower lecithin, locust bean gum, gellan gum, nutmeg

75% fewer calories than classic egg nog.

Flax Milk: Good Karma Holiday Nog | 45 calories – 0 sat fat – 8 grams carb – 7 grams sugar

Nut Free, Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include flaxmilk, turmeric for color, ginger, xanthan gum, gellan gum, nutmeg

80% fewer calories than classic egg nog.

Pecan Milk: MALK Pecan Milk Nog | 73 calories – 0.5 gram sat fat – 5.5 grams carb – 3.5 grams sugar

Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include water, organic pecans, organic maple syrup, organic vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg

LIKE IT!

Coconut Milk: So Delicious Coconut Nog | 90 calories – 3 grams sat fat – 16 grams carb – 15 grams sugar

Dairy Free, Soy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include organic coconut milk, organic coconut cream, cane sugar, guar gum, sea salt, nutmeg, xanthan gum, annatto for color

Nearly 60% fewer calories than regular egg nog

Taste-wise is a “love it’ with a thicker consistency than the other “love it” options

Silk Nog | 80 calories – 0 sat fat – 13 grams carb – 11 grams sugar

Dairy Free, Vegan.

Ingredients include soymilk, cane sugar, sea salt, carrageenan, turmeric & annatto (for color)

Noticeably lighter & thinner than traditional egg nog; color is more yellow than classic egg nog

HATE IT!

Classic Eggnog + Organic Eggnog

180-210 calories – 5-6 grams sat fat – 25 grams carbs – 17-24 grams sugar

Two day’s worth of sugar in a single cup

of sugar in a single cup ~400 calories per cup

per cup Standard ingredients include milk, cream, sugar (as sugar, HFCS, and/or corn syrup) and egg yolks, with nutmeg & annatto/turmeric for color

Reduced Fat, Lowfat, or “Light” Eggnog | 140 cals – 1.5 grams sat fat –18-24 grams sugar

Reduced fat milk or fat free milk is first ingredient, but also includes high fructose corn syrup or sugar.

Typically only 25% fewer calories than classic eggnog with same high sugar content of t wo day’s worth of sugar in a single cup!

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD