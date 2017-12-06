‘Leo’ the elf chips in to help local police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THIBODAUX, La. - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has deputized their own “elf” to help keep the public safe this holiday season.

The department introduced “Leo,” their newest deputy, in a Facebook post on December 1.

Leo, an elf that would look right at home sitting on a shelf next to his popular holiday relative, is dressed in his own police uniform complete with a shiny badge.

Since his introduction, Leo has done a variety of jobs around the station and across the community, starting off with the important job of handling the police radio at the station.

A picture posted on December 2 showed Leo hard at work checking for speeders while sitting atop a police motorcycle.

The next day, Leo staked out a package that had been delivered to a citizen’s house and issued a warning about leaving unattended packages outside for a long period of time.

Later in the week, Leo reminded everyone about unplugging decorations at night before taking a break with a doll who would look very comfortable in a frozen winter wonderland.

Leo will continue making appearances through Christmas Eve, and he has been reporting back to Santa Claus every night to help Santa update the naughty list, according to the LPSO.

Follow the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office on Facebook to keep track of Leo's adventures.