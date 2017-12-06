Husband, wife arrested for running large-scale heroin operation out of Covington apartment

COVINGTON, La. – A traffic stop in Calcasieu Parish led Louisiana State Troopers to a Covington apartment where a husband and wife team were apparently running a large-scale drug operation.

Troopers found $825,000 worth of heroin, almost $10,000 in cash, an AK-47 machine pistol, several other handguns, a 20 ton hydraulic press used for packaging kilos of drugs, and other drug manufacturing equipment inside the apartment in the River Chase neighborhood near Interstate 12.

The Troopers were led to Johnson’s home after pulling over 36-year-old Dujuan Jerel Johnson, 35-year-old Mai Ly Thuy Johnson’s husband, on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish on December 4.

Troopers found over $72,000 in Dujuan Johnson’s vehicle and arrested him for money laundering.

Troopers with the Combined Anti-Drug Team Narcotics Task Force followed the evidence to the Johnson’s Covington home, where Mai Johnson was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges on December 5.

The drugs and guns were found in a safe in the apartment, which Troopers obtained a warrant to search.

In addition to the hydraulic press found in the home, officers found vacuum sealer, table top currency counter, and several other items used for the distribution and manufacture of illegal narcotics, according to the LSP.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.