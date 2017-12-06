Help catch a wheeler stealer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is hoping to catch a man who stole the wheels from a parked car. The case is very similar to at least three others. Together they're all part of our latest Wheel of Justice report.

The most recent case happened in the 5000 block of Wilton Drive in Gentilly. On December 2nd, early in the evening, a white Nissan is seen on surveillance camera footage rolling up and stopping next to some parked cars along the street. At one point, the driver of the Nissan gets out, removes some equipment from the trunk of his car, and then uses it to steal at least two wheels from one of the parked cars.

That case is very similar to three others in September. At this point, the NOPD is not connecting the latest case to the others, but they are remarkably similar.

For example, the NOPD says the driver of a white Nissan stole the wheels off of a car in the 1400 block of Iberville Street on September 5th.

On September 8th, police say the driver of a white Nissan stole the wheels off of a car in the 4000 block of Iroquois. Within days, the same thing happened in the 4600 block of MacArthur

Police have surveillance footage of all the crimes. Click on the video button above to see it and compare the cases.

In October, the NOPD identified a 41-year-old man named Wallace Gilmore as the suspect in all of the September cases. At last word, he remained on the loose, but police are not connecting him -- at this point -- to the December case.

If you can help solve any of these cases or help the NOPD locate Wallace Gilmore, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 363 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.