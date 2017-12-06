× Get the Skinny | Guilt-Free Peppermint Mocha + Peppermint Chocolate Finds!

‘Tis the season for all peppermint-mocha + peppermint chocolate. And if you just can’t say no to the sweet treats and sips that surround us daily, you’ll want to check out Molly’s 5 good-for-you peppermint mocha & peppermint chocolate finds!

Go Raw Mint Chocolate | Vegan, Raw

Per individually-wrapped piece : 32 calories, 5 grams carb, 0 fiber, 3 grams sugar

: 32 calories, 5 grams carb, 0 fiber, 3 grams sugar Only 3 Ingredients: Cacao, agave nectar, mint oil

Cool Brew Peppermint Mocha – available at Rouses through February 1

Per serving : 4 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar

: 4 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar Simple ingredient list of water, coffee, chicory, natural chocolate and natural mint flavoring.

of water, coffee, chicory, natural chocolate and natural mint flavoring. Add one ounce Cool Brew to 8-9 ounces of hot or cold water and/or milk. Go lower-carb (and vegan) with unsweetened coconut milk or unsweetened almond milk, or add to a ready-to-drink low-carb protein drink likeICONIC for a low-carb, protein-rich Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte.

Chocolate Mocha Protein + Peppermint Oil – as a hot or iced mocha or blended as a shake

1 scoop Chocolate Mocha Protein Powder by Designer Whey Natural Protein + 1 drop peppermint oil + water or unsweetened chocolate almond milk.

Naturally sweetened with monkfruit & stevia; virtually caffeine-free with 2 grams caffeine per serving.

Per serving: 140 calories, 20 grams protein 7 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar

Oatmega Chocolate Mint Protein Bars

Per bar: 200 calories, 14 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar

No artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols

Amazing Grass Chocolate Peppermint Green SuperFood

Per serving: 30 calories, 4 grams carb, 0 sugar

30 calories, 4 grams carb, 0 sugar Ingredients : A potent blend of phytonutrients-packed greens, fruits and vegetables, digestive enzymes and probiotics, with the addition of organic cocoa, peppermint, and stevia.

: A potent blend of phytonutrients-packed greens, fruits and vegetables, digestive enzymes and probiotics, with the addition of organic cocoa, peppermint, and stevia. Add a scoop to your favorite protein-rich smoothie, unsweetened almond milk, or try their Peppermint Hot Chocolate recipe, below.

###

