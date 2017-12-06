Get the Skinny | Guilt-Free Peppermint Mocha + Peppermint Chocolate Finds!
‘Tis the season for all peppermint-mocha + peppermint chocolate. And if you just can’t say no to the sweet treats and sips that surround us daily, you’ll want to check out Molly’s 5 good-for-you peppermint mocha & peppermint chocolate finds!
Go Raw Mint Chocolate | Vegan, Raw
- Per individually-wrapped piece: 32 calories, 5 grams carb, 0 fiber, 3 grams sugar
- Only 3 Ingredients: Cacao, agave nectar, mint oil
Cool Brew Peppermint Mocha – available at Rouses through February 1
- Per serving: 4 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar
- Simple ingredient listof water, coffee, chicory, natural chocolate and natural mint flavoring.
- Add one ounce Cool Brew to 8-9 ounces of hot or cold water and/or milk. Go lower-carb (and vegan) with unsweetened coconut milk or unsweetened almond milk, or add to a ready-to-drink low-carb protein drink likeICONIC for a low-carb, protein-rich Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte.
Chocolate Mocha Protein + Peppermint Oil – as a hot or iced mocha or blended as a shake
- 1 scoop Chocolate Mocha Protein Powder by Designer Whey Natural Protein + 1 drop peppermint oil + water or unsweetened chocolate almond milk.
- Naturally sweetened with monkfruit & stevia; virtually caffeine-free with 2 grams caffeine per serving.
- Per serving: 140 calories, 20 grams protein 7 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar
Oatmega Chocolate Mint Protein Bars
- Per bar: 200 calories, 14 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar
- No artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols
Amazing Grass Chocolate Peppermint Green SuperFood
- Per serving:30 calories, 4 grams carb, 0 sugar
- Ingredients: A potent blend of phytonutrients-packed greens, fruits and vegetables, digestive enzymes and probiotics, with the addition of organic cocoa, peppermint, and stevia.
- Add a scoop to your favorite protein-rich smoothie, unsweetened almond milk, or try their Peppermint Hot Chocolate recipe, below.
###
