Funny video: Not-so-smart Slidell burglar tries to disguise himself with a towel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Slidell Police are asking the public’s help with identifying a house burglar who tried to hide his identity with a towel -- after he realized he was on camera inside the home.

According to Slidell Police, officers responded to a residential burglary December 4 in the 2100 block of Park Drive. The burglary happened just after 11 a.m.

Although the suspect stole the homeowner’s surveillance camera in an attempt to cover his tracks, little did he know the video backed up to the cloud, police said.

Slidell Police are now looking for help identifying the suspect. The suspect is described to be a tall, thin African-American male with a large afro-style haircut. The suspect was also wearing a large cross necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Taylor at 985-646-6174 or ktaylor@slidellpd.com. Tipsters may also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.