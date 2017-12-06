× Destrehan Woman Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Raceland, La.– State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lafourche Parish that killed a Destrehan woman on Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Kayla Brown was traveling south on LA 308 near Peltier Drive in a 2006 Pontiac G6 when, for reasons unknown, she failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The car ran off of the road, struck a utility pole head-on, then struck a tree.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and had to be extricated from the car.

She died from her injuries at the scene.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in the crash.

A standard toxicology report is pending.