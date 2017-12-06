Bring a toy to Canal Place Thursday and watch the Saints game with Steve Gleason

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason watches action prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falconsat the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — NFL Sideline Reporter Jennifer Hale, alongside Guest of Honor Steve Gleason and former Saints players, will host this Toy Drive event in combination with a Thursday Night Football Watch Party while the Saints take on the Falcons.

The toy drive and watch party is at Canal Place on level 1.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation for access to the event.

 

