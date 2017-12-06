× Bring a toy to Canal Place Thursday and watch the Saints game with Steve Gleason

NEW ORLEANS — NFL Sideline Reporter Jennifer Hale, alongside Guest of Honor Steve Gleason and former Saints players, will host this Toy Drive event in combination with a Thursday Night Football Watch Party while the Saints take on the Falcons.

The toy drive and watch party is at Canal Place on level 1.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or monetary donation for access to the event.