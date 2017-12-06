× Body of Good Samaritan found in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD says searchers have found the body of Frank Williams, the Good Samaritan who jumped in Lake Pontchartrain Tuesday night to help after a car with two people inside drove into the lake.

According to NOPD, officers responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to Lakeshore Drive, where two males were inside of a white vehicle when one of them drove the vehicle into the lake.

Witnesses and workers from Blue Crab Restaurant & Oyster Bar jumped in to rescue the two males. Williams, who also worked at Blue Crab Restaurant, was one of the witnesses who jumped in to help, and he never resurfaced. His body was found this afternoon.

One of the males who was inside of the vehicle died Tuesday night. The other is listed in stable condition.

Williams’ family and friends were along the shore Wednesday while crews searched for him. They said he had a good heart and would have done what he did for anyone. His coworkers told WGNO he would give you the shirt off his back, and he was like a dad to them.

Williams was in his 50s. He had a wife, a son and three grand kids.

