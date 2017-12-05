Would you eat it? Swedish Christmas Feast Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A lot goes into making the Test Kitchen look good! Michael Hester helps Test Kitchen Taylor cook every week. He found a crazy recipe for a Swedish Christmas Feast Pizza.

Traditional Swedish Christmas Meal Pizza

Frozen pizza

Ham

Prosciutto

Fried anchovies

Sausages

German Red Cabbage

Beetroot salad

Potato salad

Meatballs

Mustard

Cook Pizza according to directions.

Top in 6 quadrants

Prosciutto

Potato Salad Scoop

Three Fried Anchovies

German Red Cabbage

Ham topped with Mustard

Three Vienna Sausages

In the middle, place meatballs topped with Beetroot salad.

Beetroot Salad

1 can beets, diced

1 apple

1/2 red onion small dice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

salt and pepper, to taste

In a medium bowl, mix together the diced beets, diced apples, and diced onion.

In a separate bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, sour cream or creme fraiche, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper.

Add the wet ingredients to the beet mixture and stir to combine evenly. Cover and chill to allow flavors to blend. Stir before serving and serve cold.

German Red Cabbage

One half a large red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp sugar

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 Sauté sliced cabbage in butter: Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the thinly sliced red cabbage and toss to coat with the butter. Sauté until slightly wilted, about 5 minutes. 2 Add sugar, balsamic vinegar, cover and simmer: Sprinkle sugar over the cabbage and toss to coat evenly. Add the balsamic vinegar to the pot. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until the cabbage is completely tender, stirring often, about 30 minutes total. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!