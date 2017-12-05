Would you eat it? Swedish Christmas Feast Pizza

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
A lot goes into making the Test Kitchen look good! Michael Hester helps Test Kitchen Taylor cook every week. He found a crazy recipe for a Swedish Christmas Feast Pizza.
Traditional Swedish Christmas Meal Pizza
Frozen pizza
Ham
Prosciutto
Fried anchovies
Sausages
German Red Cabbage
Beetroot salad
Potato salad
Meatballs
Mustard
Cook Pizza according to directions.
Top in 6 quadrants
- Prosciutto
- Potato Salad Scoop
- Three Fried Anchovies
- German Red Cabbage
- Ham topped with Mustard
- Three Vienna Sausages
In the middle, place meatballs topped with Beetroot salad.
Beetroot Salad
1 can beets, diced
1 apple
1/2 red onion small dice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
salt and pepper, to taste
In a medium bowl, mix together the diced beets, diced apples, and diced onion.
In a separate bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, sour cream or creme fraiche, Dijon mustard, and salt and pepper.
Add the wet ingredients to the beet mixture and stir to combine evenly. Cover and chill to allow flavors to blend. Stir before serving and serve cold.
German Red Cabbage
One half a large red cabbage, thinly sliced
2 Tbsp butter
2 Tbsp sugar
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 Sauté sliced cabbage in butter: Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the thinly sliced red cabbage and toss to coat with the butter. Sauté until slightly wilted, about 5 minutes.
2 Add sugar, balsamic vinegar, cover and simmer: Sprinkle sugar over the cabbage and toss to coat evenly. Add the balsamic vinegar to the pot. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until the cabbage is completely tender, stirring often, about 30 minutes total.
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!