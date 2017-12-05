× WGNO-News with a Twist wins four Emmy Awards

NEW ORLEANS — WGNO-News with a Twist is pleased to announce the station has won four National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Suncoast Chapter Emmy Awards.

Three of those Emmys went to Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood, while the fourth Emmy went to our extraordinary photographer Justin Abshire.

Wood and Abshire were nominated for a total of six Emmy awards this year. Wild Bill was honored with more Emmy nominations this year than any other person in the chapter, and Abshire was the only photographer in the New Orleans market nominated (and winning) an Emmy.

“I’m very proud of Wild Bill and Justin. Day in and day out they are modern day storytellers who provide our viewers with the best entertainment, people and features in New Orleans,” said News Director Rick Erbach.

WGNO’S FOUR EMMY AWARD WINS:

PHOTOGRAPHER (Photographer – News)

Justin Abshire Poet for Pictures

Justin Abshire

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT (Arts/Entertainment – News Series)

That’s Entertainment That Moves

Bill Wood

CHILDREN/YOUTH/TEENS (Children/Youth/Teens – News)

Homework From the Heart – “Wild Bill’s” Amazing Kids

Bill Wood

Talent (Reporter – Consumer)

Wild Bill Brews at 40,000 Feet

Bill Wood

WGNO, owned by Tribune Media, is the ABC Television Network affiliate for the greater New Orleans, as well as parts of southern and coastal Mississippi. It is home to the popular and eccentric “News with a Twist” at 5 and 6PM, the Award Winning “God Bless Louisiana” campaign and all of your favorite ABC shows.

WGNO, which launched as WWOM in 1967, becoming WGNO in 1969, currently airs 22 1Ž2 hours of locally produced news and informational programming every week (23 1Ž2 hours in the fall with Friday Night Football.)