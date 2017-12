× 1 arrested during SWAT standoff in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department’s SWAT Team has been called to a home in the 6700 block of Bundy Road because of a person barricaded in a house.

Police have arrested at least one person in connection with this incident.

It is unknown if there are any other people inside of the house.

WGNO News has a crew on the scene and we’ll keep you updated about developments in this situation.