Photos: Strong cold front brings rain and 30-degree cool down!

NEW ORELANS — As we get closer to the Holidays, many people have been wondering where the winter weather is. New Orleans hit a record high of 85 degrees on Tuesday, but a sharp blast of cold air will drop highs to the upper 40s and low 50s over the next three days.

Unlike many fronts, clouds and periodic showers will linger up to three days after this front, leaving us with grey skies and periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday. There is even the small possibility that if there is enough lingering moisture around overnight Thursday into Friday morning, for a few rain drops to change over to snow flurries. The likelihood of this is much greater north of the lake and near Mississippi.

Below are viewer photos of the leading edge of the cold front, just before the initial rain moved in Tuesday afternoon.