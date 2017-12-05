× Scaffolding falls from One Shell Square onto moving car

NEW ORLEANS — Scaffolding has fallen from One Shell Square onto the street downtown.

According to officials, the scaffolding fell onto a moving car during rush hour. There were two people inside the car, but they were not injured.

There were no workers on the scaffolding when it fell.

The scaffolding fell near the corner of Poydras and Carondelet streets.

Both roads are closed in that area until the scaffolding is cleared. The street car line on Carondelet has been shut down temporarily and is being replaced by city buses.

Check back for updates.