Saints prep for Falcons, may have Lattimore

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints' best defender may be on the field Thursday, just in time for Julio Jones and the Falcons.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was listed as "limited" on the practice report Tuesday that the Saints submitted to the NFL. Lattimore has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

Two Saints did not practice Tuesday, according to the club's injury report. They were running back Mark Ingram (toe) and guard Andrus Peat (groin).

The Falcons won both meetings against the Saints in 2016, on the way to the NFC championship and a Super Bowl berth.

The Saints are 9-3 and lead the Carolina Panthers by one game, and Atlanta by two in the NFC South.

Guard Larry Warford, who joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent, said this season, football is fun.

The Saints are a one-point favorite at Atlanta.