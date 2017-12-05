Parts of Frenchmen and Pauger street closed for filming December 5th and 6th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The 600 block of Frenchmen Street and the 1400-1500 blocks of Pauger street will be used for filming on Tuesday, Dec. 5th and Wednesday, Dec. 6th.

There will be no street closures as a result of this filming. A production company will film exterior scenes involving simulated special effects gunfire in the 600 block of Frenchmen Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, a production company will film scenes in the 1400-1500 blocks of Pauger Street. As a result, those blocks will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.