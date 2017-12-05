One person killed, two rescued after car goes into Lake Pontchartrain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police are on the scene of an accident along the lakefront. At about 8:00 tonight, Dec. 5, police reported that officers were on the scene of a car that was submerged in the lake.

Police said that two people were rescued, but a third person was killed.

The scene is in the 7900 block of Lakeshore Drive. That's in the West End area.

The department offered no additional details regarding the case and how the vehicle ended up in the water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.